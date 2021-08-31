Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main 2021: Subject-wise analysis of August 31 morning shift exam

JEE Main 2021: The paper today was of a moderate difficulty level. Topic coverage in all three subjects was judicious with some good questions.
By Ajay Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 02:57 PM IST
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Detailed analysis of August 31 morning shift exam.(Deepak Gupta/HT File)

JEE main 2021 Aug 31 morning shift exam: The paper today was of a moderate difficulty level. Topic coverage in all three subjects was judicious with some good questions. A detailed analysis of the paper is given below.

Mathematics

For a large section of students, Mathematics part was moderate. As anticipated, some questions involved lengthy calculations. There were 7 to 8 questions from calculus, not less than 5 questions from Algebra and 3 to 4 questions from Vectors and 3D and 4 questions were from Coordinate Geometry. Regular practice and solving mock tests would be of great help in scoring good in these papers.

Physics

Physics paper was also of moderate difficulty level. Questions were asked from all the prominent chapters - 2 questions from Optics, not less than 5 questions from Mechanics, 2 or 3 questions from Thermodynamics and 2 questions from Semiconductors among others. As expected, numerical type questions were more in numbers than to theoretical questions and almost all numerical were simple formula based.

Chemistry

The section was easy to Moderate and NCERT based. Almost equal number of questions were asked from the Physical, Inorganic and Organic branches of Chemistry. Majority of questions in the numerical value based section were from Physical Chemistry. Whole of the paper was NCERT based. Covering NCERT and its Examples would be the key to score good marks. Chapters like Biomolecules, Polymers and Chemistry in everyday life besides regular topics found due representation in the paper.

All in all, it was a moderate paper which can be solved in 3 hours. The subject wise difficulty level can be assumed as Mathematics > Physics > Chemistry.

(Author Ajay Kumar Sharma is National Academic Director (Engineering) at Aakash Institute. Views expressed here are personal.)

