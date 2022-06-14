JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: 5 things to check after downloading it

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 from June 20 to 29, 2022. With less than a week remaining for the exam, NTA is yet to release admit cards for it. Students can expect JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit cards soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main admit card is an important documents which is must for candidates to appear in the exam. After exam, admit cards and information mentioned on it may be required at various stages, including results and counselling. Students are advised to save a hard or offline copy of the admit card for these future events.

After downloading the JEE Main admit cards, candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on it. Here are 5 things they should specifically look for:

1. Roll number, personal details: Among other details, students will get to know their roll numbers in JEE Main admit cards. They will have to use it during exam and to check results. In addition to checking roll numbers, they should check and ensure that personal details like name, address, parents' names, and registration numbers are correct. If there is any error, contact NTA and report it immediately.

2. Exam centre information: JEE Main admit cards will mention name and address of the exam centre where candidates will go for the exam. If possible, they should visit the place ahead of the exam day and find the exact location to avoid any problem on the exam day. They should also ensure that they reach the venue on the exam day as per reporting time mentioned on admit cards. Entry will not be granted after time fixed for closing gates.

3. COVID guidelines: JEE Main exam in 2022 may be conducted following COVID-19 guidelines set last year and admit cards will likely contain guidelines on social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization work to be carried out at exam centres, etc. Candidates must follow these guidelines on the exam day.

4. Exam day instructions: In addition to COVID-19 guidelines, JEE Main admit cards will also carry exam day instructions like reporting time, use of drop box, frisking and biometric verification etc. Candidates should read these details in advance.

5. Self declaration form: JEE Main admit cards may contain a self declaration form which will ask students to record their recent travel and health history. They need to fill all the details mentioned on it, except for the candidate signature column. They have to sign it at the exam venue, in front of invigilators.

