JEE main 2022 admit cards expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, how to download

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 soon. JEE Mains 2022 session 1 is scheduled for June 20 to 29. With around a week left for the test, students can expect their admit cards within the next few days at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Before releasing JEE Main admit cards, NTA may also release advanced information slip for candidates. In advanced information slips, candidates will get to see details regarding examination city and centre allotted to candidates.

Students can download JEE Main 2022 admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in using their user ID and password.

How to download JEE Main admit card

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main session 1 2022 admit card link.

Login by entering the required details.

Submit it and take a printout of the result page.

After downloading admit cards, candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions and guidelines mentioned in it. The admit card may contain a self-declaration form where candidates will be asked about their recent health and travel history.

