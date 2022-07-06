Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE main 2022 final answer key released for session 1 exams, download link here

JEE main 2022 final answer key for Session 1 exams has been released. Candidates can download the final answer key through the direct link given below. 
JEE main 2022 final answer key released for session 1 exams, download link here
Published on Jul 06, 2022 07:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE main 2022 final answer key for B.E/B.Tech Paper I on July 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the final answer key through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The answer key was released on July 2 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till July 4, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for Session 1 can download the final answer key through these simple steps given below. JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates

Direct link to download JEE main 2022 final answer key

JEE main 2022 final answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main 2022 Session 1 final answer key available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer key.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for Session 1 was conducted on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Main.

