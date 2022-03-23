JEE Main 2022: Last 30 days preparation strategy for the exam by expert

Every JEE Mains aspirant is concerned about what to study, what to revise, & what routine to adopt in the last 30-days before JEE Main 2022.

Here are some strategy tips for the JEE Mains 2022 preparation.

Practice already read; No need to learn new things

Every aspirant thinks of appearing for JEE Main and cracking it to get a Hall ticket for JEE Advanced 2022. In the running up to the JEE Main 2022, students are advised not to take up new chapters and only focus on revising whatever the aspirant has read so far.

Focus on NCERT for JEE Main success

Since NTA conducts JEE Main, and NTA is affiliated with the CBSE, whose course is NCERT based, aspirants should consider NCERT as textbooks. The aspirant should focus on NCERT, particularly for Chemistry. If the aspirant is weak in any chapter, he should practice the previous years’ question papers or read such a chapter of NCERT. Practice past year question papers to build self-confidence, which is crucial in cracking JEE Mains.

How to study physics

For Physics, aspirants must only look for ‘points to ponder, summary, blue box information, and solved examples. At the same time, there is no particular strategy for Mathematics.

Practice Mock Tests in JEE Main like environs

Since JEE Main takes place in 2 shifts; from 9 am to 12 pm & 3 pm to 6 pm, aspirants should attempt mock tests at their homes in these 2 session timings for better practice of JEE Main sitting. Since laziness looms large in the afternoon, more practice of mock tests from 3 to 6 in the noon should be done for practice. Create an examination center-like feel environment at home. Get free from your nature calls before appearing for mock tests for 3 hours at home so as to practice for examination sitting.

Revise old mistakes first

Aspirants should give priority to previous mistakes prior to attempting the mock test. New mistakes are also a treasure before the actual JEE Main paper as it brings focus on such questions. Also, do a detailed analysis of the attempted mock test paper.

How to prioritize questions in the JEE Main

Every question paper of each subject is divided into sections A & section B. While in section A, there will be single answer-based 20 questions with no choices; there are numerical value-based questions in Section B of the question paper. There will be 10 questions, of which the aspirant will have to attempt only 5 questions of their choice.

The aspirant should attempt their best 5 questions they think they are in command of since the first five questions will be considered for scoring.

Attempt Mock Test at home to eliminate exam fear

To get over the exam fear, aspirants should daily attempt mock tests at their homes. The practice of the questions will lead to perfection and eliminate the examination fear.

Routine for best results in JEE Main

Aspirants should take heavy breakfast, normal lunch, and light dinner. Since the summer season has arrived, aspirants should take more liquids, including water, juices, etc. Every aspirant should practice mock tests and go to bed with satisfaction and wake up with determination to prepare for JEE Main.

Don’t expect rescheduling of JEE Mains Session 2 schedule time

Aspirants should not expect rescheduling of the JEE Mains Session 2 like rescheduling of the JEE Mains Session 1 schedule time. JEE Main Session Time has been rescheduled now from the previous dates of 16 April-21 April to the new schedule of 21 April, 24 April, 25 April, 29 April, 1 May, and 4 May. However, there are very rare possibilities of change in the scheduled time of Session 2 since the dates of JEE Advanced have been scheduled and confirmed for 3 July.

(Author Brajesh Maheshwari is Director of Allen Career Institute & Motivator. Views expressed here are personal.)