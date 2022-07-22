JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards released on jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 21 released admit cards of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2. Candidates who will appear in the Engineering admission test can download their hall tickets from jeemain.nta.nic.in or use the link given here. Login credentials required to check JEE Main admit cards are application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card live updates

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam for BE, BTech, BPlanning and BArch aspirants will begin on July 25.

JEE Main 2022 admit card download link

After downloading JEE Main admit cards, students are advised to check and ensure their name and address, photographs and other personal details are correct. They should also verify their exam centre details.

JEE Main admit cards will also mention the reporting time and aspirants much reach the exam venue accordingly.

The first session of JEE Main was held in June. For paper 1 (BE and BTech), results have been published but results of paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) are awaited.

The number of exam takers in JEE Main session 2 has dropped significantly, as 629778 students will appear this time, compared to 769589 students who took the exam last time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON