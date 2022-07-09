JEE Main 2022 Session 2: NTA to close registration process today, details here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on today, June 9, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can do it through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for submitted fee online is till today.

Candidates who want to apply for the Session 2 can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice, candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

