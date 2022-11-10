Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 Date: Check details on eligibility criteria, reservation policy

JEE Main 2023 Date: Check details on eligibility criteria, reservation policy

competitive exams
Published on Nov 10, 2022 03:33 PM IST

JEE Main 2023: JEE Main registration will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in and exam dates will be announced on the same website, and on nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2023 Date: Check details on eligibility criteria, reservation policy(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

JEE Main 2023 Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 in due course of time. JEE Main registration will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in and exam dates will be announced on the same website, and on nta.ac.in.

Some reports in October suggested that JEE Main 2023 is likely to be held in January and April next year and the registration process is to begin in November. However, a senior NTA official had confirmed that no such discussion has taken place.

In order to appear in the entrance test, candidates need to meet some eligibility criteria.

There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main. Candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE Main examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of institute(s) in which they want to take admission.

Reservation criteria in JEE Main for undergraduate Engineering courses are:

General-EWS category: 10% seats reserved

OBC-NCL: 27% seats

Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5%

Persons with Disability (PwD): 5%

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP