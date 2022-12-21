JEE Main 2023 session 1 close to Assam and Bihar board exams, students worried

Many board exam students in Assam and Bihar are worried about the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, as dates of their higher secondary final examination are clashing/too close to the entrance test schedule announced by National Testing Agency (NTA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Assam, the Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will hold HS 2nd year Practical exams from January 25 to February 15. If this schedule is followed, Science stream students will have to appear for their practicals during the first session of JEE Main 2023.

In Bihar, Intermediate final exams will begin on February 1 with the Mathematics paper, a must-have for engineering aspirants. This exam is scheduled just a day after JEE Main session 1.

As per the schedule announced by NTA, the first session of JEE Mains 2023 is scheduled for January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31. February 1, 2 and 3 are reserved dates.

The second session will take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 (reserved dates: February 13 and 15).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Worried that there is no gap between board and JEE Main exams, students have demanded that the first session of JEE Main be postponed to a later date. A num have raised their concerns on Twitter as well. Here is a compilation of such tweets:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is no official word yet from NTA, BSEB or AHSEC regarding students' demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON