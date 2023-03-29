National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday said that some videos are being circulated on social media which claims to have “insider” information regarding JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card and exam city intimation slip release dates.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card awaited, NTA issues warning against fake info(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“NTA rejects these claims as fake and misleading. Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos,” Dr. Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), at NTA said in a public notice.

“It is reiterated that the only source of authentic information on the JEE (Main) Examination are the official NTA websites for JEE (Main) i.e. https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/,” Parashar said.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held from April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

The registration window of session 2 was closed on March 14 but later reopened for two more days following representations from candidates.

Once released, candidates can download JEE Main admit card using application number and date of birth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON