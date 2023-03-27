JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue exam city information slip for JEE Main 2023 session 2 soon. It will be available on the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main exam city slip is different from admit cards. It will indicate only the name of the city in which candidates' exam centres will be located. Admit cards, mentioning other details will be issued later, most likely in phases as seen during session 1.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 is scheduled for April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

The registration window of session 2 was closed on March 14 but later reopened, following representations from candidates.

In the notification for reopening of application window, NTA said,“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

Candidates can download JEE Main exam city slip and admit card using application number and date of birth. Visit NTA websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for more details.

