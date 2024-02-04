 JEE Main Answer Key 2024 Live: Session 1 provisional key, responses awaited | Hindustan Times
JEE Main Answer Key 2024 Live: Session 1 provisional key, responses awaited

Feb 04, 2024 08:52 AM IST
JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: Candidates can download the JEE Main session 1 answer keys along with their recorded responses from jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: TheNational Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 between January 24 and February 1 and it will release provisional answer keys soon, Candidates can download the JEE Main session 1 answer keys along with their recorded responses from jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live Updates (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot)
JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live Updates (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot)

After the JEE Main answer key is released, a window will be given to candidates to raise objections to the answers, if any, on payment of a fee for each question. After that, NTA will review the feedback of candidates and prepare the final answer key.

JEE Mains Session 1 examination was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024, at exam centres across the country.

A total of 55,493 candidates appeared for the paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) examination while 11,70,036 took the paper 1 (BE/BTech) test.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:52 AM IST

    Where to check JEE Main session 1 answer key

    The answer key of the JEE Main session 1 examination will be out at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

