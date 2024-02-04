JEE Main Answer Key 2024 Live: Session 1 provisional key, responses awaited
JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: Candidates can download the JEE Main session 1 answer keys along with their recorded responses from jeemain.nta.ac.in.
JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: TheNational Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 between January 24 and February 1 and it will release provisional answer keys soon, Candidates can download the JEE Main session 1 answer keys along with their recorded responses from jeemain.nta.ac.in.
After the JEE Main answer key is released, a window will be given to candidates to raise objections to the answers, if any, on payment of a fee for each question. After that, NTA will review the feedback of candidates and prepare the final answer key.
JEE Mains Session 1 examination was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024, at exam centres across the country.
A total of 55,493 candidates appeared for the paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) examination while 11,70,036 took the paper 1 (BE/BTech) test.
Where to check JEE Main session 1 answer key
The answer key of the JEE Main session 1 examination will be out at jeemain.nta.ac.in.