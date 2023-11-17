JEE Main 2024 Exam: Important notice for Tamil Nadu students out at nta.ac.in, details here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released an important notice for Tamil Nadu students who will apply for JEE Main 2024 Exam. Candidates based in Tamil Nadu can check the notice on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Exam: Important notice for Tamil Nadu students out, details here

As per the notice, a few representations were received from the candidates of Tamilnadu state who have passed their Class 10 or Class 12 examination in the year 2021. Due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for the 2021 batch of Class 10, so accordingly no marks were given on the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects.

To support these students, the Agency has decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) - 2024, when candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamilnadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks / CGPA will be invisible for Tamilnadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021.

For those candidates who have already filled out the application form, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and the fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, and Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in the online Application Form of JEE (Main) - 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.