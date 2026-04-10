JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: NTA JEE provisional key expected to release today
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: NTA JEE provisional key is expected to be out today, April 10. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key link, objection window and more.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key on April 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the provisional key, question paper and other details on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in....Read More
The provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), along with the recorded responses of candidates, are expected to be released by 11 April 2026, read the official notice.
Candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys, if required, through an online mechanism within a stipulated time frame, on payment of a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question, as per the prescribed procedure.
The Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026. The exam was held in computer-based test mode. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: 11.23 lakh candidates appeared
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: The exam was held in computer-based test mode. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: Exam dates of Session 2
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: The Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: Processing fee to raise objection
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: Candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys, if required, through an online mechanism within a stipulated time frame, on payment of a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question, as per the prescribed procedure.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: When will objection window open?
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: The objection window will open along with the release of the answer key.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: What official notice reads?
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: The provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), along with the recorded responses of candidates, are expected to be released by 11 April 2026, read the official notice.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: Where to check provisional key?
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the provisional key, question paper and other details on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: Date and time
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Date: By April 11
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Time: Unknown