JEE main admit card 2021 for February session likely to be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains for the February session soon on its official website.

According to the notice, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card in the second week of February 2021.

After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 for the February session will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, the agency will conduct the JEE Mains in four sessions in wake of the covid-19 pandemic. The first session of JEE Mains is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

How to download JEE main admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the JEE mains admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.