JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for Session 1 released, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for Session 1 on June 21, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The examination for Session 1 will be conducted on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022. As per the official notice, the candidates are required to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 for Session 1 (June 2022) (using their Application Number and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 21 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

<strong>Direct link to check JEE Main Admit Card 2022&nbsp;</strong>

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

