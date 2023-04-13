National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 15, 2023 exam. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination for April 15 exam can download the admit card through the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 15 exam out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, candidates scheduled to appear on April 15, 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. April 13, 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

Direct link to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here