How to check JEE Main session 2 admit cards for April 7-9 when out| Live updates

Know where and how to check JEE Main session 2 admit cards for April 7-9 when out (Representational image)

JEE Main Admit Card 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 admit card for April 7 to 9 exams soon. The document will be shared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Admit cards for April 2-4 have been released. The agency has also released exam city intimation slips. ...Read More

To download admit cards, application number and password are required. After downloading the admit card, candidates should check that the QR code and barcode are printed properly.

In the notification for April 2-4 admit cards, NTA asked candidates to ensure that QR and barcodes are available on the downloaded admit cards. They should also read the exam day instructions.

Candidates need to carry their admit cards along with photo IDs (same as the one uploaded with the application form) and other required document(s).

In the case of any difficulty while downloading the JEE Main session 2 admit card or there is any error in it, candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain.nta@nic.in and report it.

Check live updates on JEE Main session 2 admit card below.