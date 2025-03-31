Edit Profile
New Delhi
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
    How to check JEE Main session 2 admit cards for April 7-9 when out| Live updates

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 31, 2025 2:10 PM IST
    JEE Main Admit Card 2025 News Live: The exam is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Admit cards for April 2-4 have been released.
    Know where and how to check JEE Main session 2 admit cards for April 7-9 when out (Representational image)

    JEE Main Admit Card 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 admit card for April 7 to 9 exams soon. The document will be shared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Admit cards for April 2-4 have been released. The agency has also released exam city intimation slips. ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 31, 2025 2:10 PM IST

    Mar 31, 2025 11:19 AM IST

    How to check JEE Main session 2 admit card for April 7-9 when released

    1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    2. Open the April 7-9 admit card download link.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and check your result.
    Mar 31, 2025 11:16 AM IST

    Login details required to download admit cards

    The following login details are required to download the JEE Main session 2 admit card-

    1. Application number
    2. Password.
    Mar 31, 2025 11:16 AM IST

    Where to check admit cards for April 7-9 when released?

    When released, candidates can check the JEE Main session 2 admit cards for April 7-9 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

