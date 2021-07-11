Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

JEE Main admit card for April session soon: Know how to download

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 02:27 PM IST
JEE Main admit card for April session soon: Know how to download(PTI / Representative image)

The JEE main admit card for April session exam is likely to be released in the next week. The exam will be held from July 20 to July 25 for B.Tech, B.E. and B.Arch. paper. The admit cards of JEE main will be released on the official website of the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main admit card link

The April session of the JEE Main was postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. This is the third of the four sessions of JEE Main which is being held this year to compensate for the loss of academic learning in schools this year due to the pandemic.

Currently, the NTA is inviting applications for the May session of the exam. The last date for submission of the application forms is July 12.

JEE main admit card 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in

Or else directly go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE main admit card link

Enter the registration details

