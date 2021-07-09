JEE Main Exam 2021: Registration for Session 4 begins today, details here

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration for JEE Main Exam 2021 for Session 4 on July 9, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Session 4 or May examination can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration link will be available for interested candidates till July 12, 2021.

Candidates can make the payment of application fees till July 12, 2021. The session 4 examination will be conducted from July 27 to August 2, 2021. As per the notice issued by the Agency, the admit card details will be available in due course of time on the official website. Also, candidates who have applied earlier for April/May session can modify their particulars including session, category, subject etc. during the period from July 9 to 12 for May session.

JEE Main Exam 2021: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of JEE Main.

• Click on JEE Main Exam 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration or login details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.