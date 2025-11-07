Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has issued notice to affiliated schools to provide the registration number of Class 11 to students who are applying for JEE Mains Exam 2026. The official notice for the same is available to candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to provide registration number of Class 11 to applying students

As per the notice issued by the Board, NTA will require the registration number of Class 11 students to be filled in the JEE Main application. In this regard, all the schools will have to provide the registration number of Class 11 to their students applying for JEE Main.

The Board has further stated that despite the instructions given by the Board, many parents and students have approached that Board with grievances that Class 12 students appearing for the JEE 2026 exam are not getting their Class 11 registration numbers from the respective schools.

CBSE is taking this matter seriously and have once again asked the schools to provide the Class 11 registration number to students appearing for the JEE exam 2026.

The JEE Main exam registration is underway. The last date to apply for the examination is November 27, 2025. The exam city slip will be announced by the first week of January 2026. The examination will be held between January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.