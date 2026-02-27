National Testing Agency, NTA will open the correction window for JEE main Exam 2026 Session 2 on February 27. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2: Correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know what can be modified (Unsplash )

The correction window will close on February 28, 2026. his opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who have applied as a fresh candidate for the JEE (Main) – 2026 Session-2, as well as for those candidates who had applied for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-1 and also registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2.

To make the corrections, candidates will have to pay additional fee either through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI.

Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship, the candidates advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to candidates.

JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2: What details can be changed 1. Existing candidates will be allowed to change these details:

2. Course (paper)

3. Medium of question paper

4. State code of eligibility

5. Examination cities as per the available options

6. Educational qualification details (Class 10, 12)

7. Gender

8. Category

9. Fee Payment

New candidates can change these details:

1. Educational qualification details (Class 10, 12)

2. State code of eligibility

3. Date of birth

4. Gender

5. Category

6. Sub-category/ PwD

7. Signature

8. Paper

9. Examination city selection

10. Medium of the exam

The JEE Mains Session 2 exam will be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.