JEE Main February 2021: Preparation tips for entrance exam

JEE Main February 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, is scheduled to be conducted in four sessions in 2021 starting February. As per the notification by the National Testing Agency (NTA), JEE Main 2021, a computer-based test (CBT), is conducted every year for Admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIITs) and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The JEE Main 2021 dates for all four sessions i.e. for February, March, April & May sessions have also been released. NTA will hold JEE Main in the first session from February 23 to 26, the second session from March 15 to 21, the third session from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27. National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated all JEE Main 2021 dates at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the released dates of JEE Main 2021, online registration has already commenced on December 16.

A JEE Main candidate may appear in one or more sessions and the candidates’ best performance after normalisation out of the four sessions would be considered for the final merit list of JEE Main 2021. JEE Main 2021 is a computer-based test conducted for admission in B.E/B. Tech, B. Arch and B. Plan courses offered by the participating institutes.

The exam will be held in two shifts, a morning session from 9 am to 12 pm, afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exams are being conducted in 13 languages for the first time. Apart from English, the students can also take the Exam in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. “The move will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation at present.

How to prepare in the last week for JEE Main 2021?

All serious aspirants would have completed the syllabus by now and would have also taken adequate no. of Mock Tests on the actual lines of JEE Main Paper-1 & Paper-2. However, being an aspirant, if you have not pulled up your socks yet, then the time to do it is now. By this time, every student must be aware of the importance of time left and must be all set to move ahead with strategic preparation in hand. Remember- the time is crucial and every second count for a serious aspirant. So, to ensure you are on a right track and moving ahead in the right direction, we have put some light on important points that should be taken under consideration for delivering your optimum on the exam day. Here’s how it goes:

The following points will guide you on how to spend the last two weeks before the exam:

1. Firstly, one must follow a schedule like the one on the JEE day. Time left is all you have for streamlining your preparation. It’s time to stay calm and remain focused on your definite goal.

2. Do not let your rigid schedule take a toll on your health. So, focus on your health & mind by working exercising regularly and taking a healthy diet. Avoid eating out & keep yourself physically & mentally fit. Moreover, in today’s pandemic situation due to covid-19, eating out can be hazardous to your health. So, avoid it as far as you can.

3. Ensure you have practiced attempting JEE Main Mock Tests while wearing a mask for 3 hrs. Do not forget to read the guidelines for the test. This year, due to covid-190 measures, it might have things that you are completely unaware of. Practice safety measures while giving your best on exam day.

4. Keep a fixed sleep cycle so that you can wake up early on the exam day. Have a sound sleep a day before the exam. It is important to remain calm and relax.

5. Avoid spending too much time on social media and chatting with friends. Do not divert yourself from your target goal and indulgence in such activities may lead you to regret later. So, stay away from social media, stay happy & focused.

6. Most importantly, brush up on all important formulae/Concepts in all three subjects Physics/Chemistry & Mathematics as per the syllabi of JEE. Once your formulae and concepts are clear, nothing can stop you from excelling in the exam with flying colours.

7. Take at least one Mock Test each day to set up your biological clock as per the exam schedule allotted to you. It will not only help you get the right temperament for the exam but will help you identify your loopholes which you can improve accordingly.

8. Monitor your speed & accuracy while solving the papers & accordingly develop your own strategy so that you are undoubtedly able to deliver the best on JEE day.

9. While attempting the paper, follow the below tips:

• Scroll through the questions to ensure all questions with options are appearing on the computer screen.

• Start with a subject and questions that you are confident about.

• Avoid guesswork if you have no idea about the concept involved in a question as there is negative marking.

• Do not spend too much time on a question as the exam is designed to check your speed & accuracy.

• Take the paper in two rounds attempting the easier ones first & then trying to attempt the slightly difficult ones or those that require a lot of calculation.

• Keep a check on your time while attempting the paper.

• Choose questions that have less risk and more gain especially, in the numerical section which has optioned this time.

• Attempt all numerical based type questions as there is no negative marking.

• Do not start from a question you don't know.

• Do not get upset if any section is tough. You can score in other sections.

• Avoid being nervous if you find the paper tough since it is the relative performance that counts. Hence, put your best analytical mind to work, it will take you ahead.

10. Keep your admit card ready & follow the guidelines/instructions carefully. It will help you avoid any last-minute hassle on the exam day.

11. Try to locate your Test Centre at least a day before so that you can reach on time.

12. Practice meditation, Pranayama, or Yoga to ward off any kind of stress or nervousness.

13. Keep calm and remain positive till you have taken your exam. Stop thinking about your result prior to the exam.

14. Revise from your notes. Speak to your subject teachers in case of doubts. Avoid any new chapter/book at this stage.

15. Finally, on the exam day give your best shot.

Important Topics in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics:

When you are preparing all chapters of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, stress may be given on the following topics.

Mathematics: Coordinate Geometry- Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola. Algebra - Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors & Matrices.

Calculus: Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral .

Physics: Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves & Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics & Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Inorganic Chemistry - Coordination Chemistry, p-block elements, transition elements, Chemical Bonding. Physical Chemistry - Electrochemistry, Dilute Solution, Chemical & Ionic Equilibrium. Organic Chemistry- Aldehydes & Ketones, Amines, Alkyl Halides & Biomolecules.

The Key Points that will decide your Rank in JEE Main (Paper-1) will be:

• Command over the important topics in each of Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

• Practice of similar levels of questions as asked in JEE Main.

• Perfection over your timing of solving an objective type question.

• Attention given to time management & Strategy apart from covering your syllabi.

• Confidence when you take up the actual exam.

Students are however advised to give in the best shot as it is finally the relative performance in the actual exam that will fetch you a good rank in JEE 2021. So, work hard, stay determined, and set out to conquer your target goal with full confidence & zeal.

(Author Ramesh Batalish is a FIITJEE Expert. Views expressed here are personal.)