Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main March Result 2021 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link for NTA score
competitive exams

JEE Main March Result 2021 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link for NTA score

JEE Main Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. How to check result given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:55 PM IST
JEE Main March Result 2021: JEE Main Result 2021 for March session declared, here’s how to check(jeemain.nta.nic.in)

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Main Result 2021 for the March session on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the March examination can check the result through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Around 6.21 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

The Joint Entrance Examination was conducted from March 16 to 18, 2021 at 792 centers across the country. The final answer key has already been released by the Agency and is available on the official site. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check JEE main 2021 March session result

JEE Main Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on JEE Main Result 2021 for March session link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BPSC 66th prelims result 2020-21 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check it here

JEE Main Result 2021 expected soon, here’s how to check it on mobile

JEE Main March 2021 results declared, final answer key was released earlier

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Registration ends today, here's direct link

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE main March result 2021 (jeemain.nta.nic.in)

This year NTA will be conducting JEE Main exam four times- February, March, April, and May 2021. The April session examination would be conducted from April 27 to April 30, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains result jee result jee mains exam exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP