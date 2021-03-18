JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA scores for B.Arch, B.Plan exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations. The agency had conducted the JEE Main Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B.Planning exams on February 23.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE main Paper 2 exam was conducted in 329 cities (including 7 cities outside India in Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Kuwait). The exam for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) was conducted in one shift. A total of 59,962 candidates had registered for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 25,810 candidates had registered for Paper 2B (B.Planning) examination.

Josyula Venkata Aditya of Telangana received a 100 NTA score B.Arch exam, while Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra received 100 NTA score in B.Planning examination. State-wise toppers and their NTA Scores in Paper-2A and Paper 2B examinations have also been released.

NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 2.

