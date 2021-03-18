Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA scores for B.Arch, B.Plan exam
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations.
Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.( jeemain.nta.nic.in)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations. The agency had conducted the JEE Main Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B.Planning exams on February 23.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct Link to check JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021

JEE main Paper 2 exam was conducted in 329 cities (including 7 cities outside India in Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Kuwait). The exam for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) was conducted in one shift. A total of 59,962 candidates had registered for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 25,810 candidates had registered for Paper 2B (B.Planning) examination.

JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know

Josyula Venkata Aditya of Telangana received a 100 NTA score B.Arch exam, while Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra received 100 NTA score in B.Planning examination. State-wise toppers and their NTA Scores in Paper-2A and Paper 2B examinations have also been released.

NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 2.

Steps to check JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2021

Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main February 2021 session Paper 2 B.Arch and B.Plan. Result’

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

