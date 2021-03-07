Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Result 2021 expected soon, here's how to check results on mobile easily
competitive exams

JEE Main Result 2021 expected soon, here's how to check results on mobile easily

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:49 PM IST
JEE Main 2021(PTI)

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams. The JEE main 2021 exams were held between February 23-26 throughout the country. After the JEE main results are declared, candidates can be check them by vesting the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to check NTA JEE Main Result 2021 on mobile (smartphone):

1) Open google chrome or any other browser

2) Type the url of JEE main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, in the address bar

3) Click on the link for JEE Main February Results 2021

4) A login page will appear on screen

5) Key in your login credentials and submit

6) JEE Main results for Feb 2021 exam will be displayed on your mobile screen

NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main February exam. Candidates were given opportunity to raise objection/s. The Objections raised by them were examined by subject experts and final answer key was prepared. The result of the JEE main examination have been prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The All India Rank of candidates will not be released now.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates

SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains result iit jee main exam national testing agency education news

Related Stories

exam results

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA to announce Feb exam results today

UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:10 PM IST
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:47 PM IST
mumbai news

Mumbai: JEE Mains aspirants object to answer key released by NTA

UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:37 AM IST
competitive exams

JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check it here

UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:33 AM IST
competitive exams

95% candidates appear in first phase of JEE Mains: Education minister Pokhriyal

UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:30 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP