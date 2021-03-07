JEE Main Result 2021 expected soon, here's how to check results on mobile easily

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams. The JEE main 2021 exams were held between February 23-26 throughout the country. After the JEE main results are declared, candidates can be check them by vesting the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to check NTA JEE Main Result 2021 on mobile (smartphone):

1) Open google chrome or any other browser

2) Type the url of JEE main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, in the address bar

3) Click on the link for JEE Main February Results 2021

4) A login page will appear on screen

5) Key in your login credentials and submit

6) JEE Main results for Feb 2021 exam will be displayed on your mobile screen

NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main February exam. Candidates were given opportunity to raise objection/s. The Objections raised by them were examined by subject experts and final answer key was prepared. The result of the JEE main examination have been prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The All India Rank of candidates will not be released now.