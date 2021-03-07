JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released, check it here

National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Sunday night released final answer key of JEE main February 2021 examination. The JEE main 2021 February exams were held between February 23-26.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by clicking here.

NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main February examination 2021. Candidates were given time to raise objection/s. The Objections raised by them were examined by subject experts and final answer key was prepared.

The result of the JEE main examination have been prepared on the basis of this final answer key.

Now the NTA is expected declare the results of JEE main February 2021 exam results.