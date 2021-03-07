Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released, check it here
competitive exams

JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released, check it here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE main February 2021 examination.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:45 PM IST
JEE Main answer key Feb 2021 exam: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key here.(JEEmain.nta.nic.in)

National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Sunday night released final answer key of JEE main February 2021 examination. The JEE main 2021 February exams were held between February 23-26.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by clicking here.

NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main February examination 2021. Candidates were given time to raise objection/s. The Objections raised by them were examined by subject experts and final answer key was prepared.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP PCS 2021: Over 6.88 lakh candidates apply for the exam

JEE Main Result 2021 expected soon, here's how to check results on mobile easily

SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates

SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

The result of the JEE main examination have been prepared on the basis of this final answer key.

Now the NTA is expected declare the results of JEE main February 2021 exam results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee main answer key iit jee main national testing agency education news
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP