National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026 objection window on April 13, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection against the provisional key can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The provisional answer keys of Paper I (B.E/ B.Tech) along with question papers with recorded responses is available on the website.

To raise objection, candidates will have pay processing fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as per the procedure. The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. he fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

Direct link to raise objection against JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026: How to raise objection

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To raise objection candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To raise objection candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026 objection window link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026 objection window link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and click on the answer for which you want to raise objection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and click on the answer for which you want to raise objection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Make the payment of processing fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Make the payment of processing fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

The JEE answer key was released on April 11, 2026.

The Session 2 examination was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8, 2026. The examination was held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 noon and second session from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Official Notice Here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON