National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 Day 2 Shift 1 at 12 noon today, April 8. The examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 paper easy to moderate(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students who want to check the exam analysis can read below. The complete analysis has been shared by expert Ramesh Batlish, Centre Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023: Paper pattern

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Students reported Paper Similar to Jan Session.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023: Difficulty Level

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 8th April, 2023 (Forenoon Session).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Algebra & Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, 3D Geometry, Vectors, Progressions, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Differentiation, Differential Equations, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Parabola & Circle. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions in MCQs were reported as Lengthy but not tough.

Physics – Easy. Questions were asked from Kinrmatics, Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Work, Power & Energy, , Error Analysis, Capacitance, Magnetism, Semi-Conductors ,Current Electricity, Communication Systems, Modern Physics, Electrostatics. Numerical based questions were easy. Overall, the students felt this section was Balanced and Easy.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry had questions directly from NCERT Books. Less weightage given to Physical Chemistry that too in Numerical Section. In Physical Chemistry questions were asked from Electrochemistry, Ionic Equilibrium, Chemical Kinetics, Chemical Equilibrium and Atomic Structure. Organic Chemistry had questions from Aldehydes & Ketones, Atul & Alkyl Halides, Amines, Alcohols, Biomolecules and General Organic Chemistry. Inorganic had questions from Co-ordination Compounds, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Group-18. Few questions from Organic Chemistry were tricky but not tough.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(5) In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON