JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 2, shift 1 underway, paper analysis soon

Updated on Apr 08, 2023 09:08 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: The first shift of exam started at 9 am. Check dress code and other details here. 

JEE Main 2023 session 2 day 2 LIVE updates
JEE Main 2023 session 2 day 2 LIVE updates (HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 2 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the second day of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 today, April 8. The exam is being held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates have to carry their JEE Main admit cards along with other prescribed documents and reach the exam centre as per reporting time.

They need to follow the JEE Mains dress code specified on the admit cards. A list of allowed and banned items is also mentioned on admit cards. 

Analysis of JEE Main 2023 session 2, day 2 paper shared by experts and candidates will be made available at the end of each shift. Follow this blog for all updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 08, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023: Shift 1, day 2 exam begins

    The first shift of JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam started at 9 am. The exam will end at 12 pm. 

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Follow the reporting time

    Follow the JEE Main reporting time mentioned on admit cards. Once the exam centre gate is closed no candidate, under any circumstances, will be permitted to enter.

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:23 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Use of dropbox

    After the exam is over, drop the printed copy of your JEE Main admit card and all scribble pages used in the box provided for it. Write name and roll number on all the scribble pages. Candidates are not allowed to bring these items with them. 

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Admit card instructions

    Candidates should printout all pages of the JEE Main admit card in colour and on an A4 size papers. They should carry photo ID, photograph, etc as mentioned on the admit card for verification.

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 admit card

    JEE Main admit card for April 8 exam is available for download on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Next, admit card for April 10 exam will be published on the same website. 

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:08 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 dress code

    For JEE Main exam, candidates are advised t wear slippers or sandals with low heels and avoid closed footwear like shoes.

    They should wear light clothes with half sleeves and avoid long sleeves. Avoid garments that have large buttons, dupatta, caps, sunglasses, etc. 

    Those who wear specific attires for religious or customary reasons have t reach the exam venue early and undergo mandatory frisking.

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 day 2 exam begins soon

    NTA will hold JEE Main 2023 session 2 day 2 exam today, April 8. The first shift begins at 9 am and ends at 12 pm.

