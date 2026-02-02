JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2026: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the Session 2 exam is February 25, 2026. The last date for payment of application fee is February 25, 2026.

The candidates who have applied for JEE (Main)-2026 Session 1 and also wish to appear for JEE (Main)-2026 Session 2 are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1 and pay the examination fee for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 as applicable. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, choice of Cities for examination and pay the Examination Fees for the Session-2.

Those candidates who have not applied for Session 1 will have to apply afresh.

Direct link to register for JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2026 JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2026: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, click on submit.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) – 2026, he/she may contact 011-40759000 / 011- 69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.