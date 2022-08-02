National Testing Agency, NTA will likely release JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 on August 5 or 6, 2022. The Agency officials have confirmed that the result will be announced in the mentioned date and the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 result will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in and also on NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The session 2 examination was conducted from July 25 to July 30, 2022 across the country in approximately 500 cities including 17 cities outside India. The exam was conducted for 629778 candidates. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: How to check NTA JEE results

Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NTA JEE.

