Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: How to check NTA JEE results

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: How to check NTA JEE results

competitive exams
Published on Aug 02, 2022 05:05 PM IST
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 will be announced on August 5 or 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: How to check NTA JEE results
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will likely release JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 on August 5 or 6, 2022. The Agency officials have confirmed that the result will be announced in the mentioned date and the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 result will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in and also on NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The session 2 examination was conducted from July 25 to July 30, 2022 across the country in approximately 500 cities including 17 cities outside India. The exam was conducted for 629778 candidates. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: How to check NTA JEE results

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NTA JEE.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP