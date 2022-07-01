JEE Mains 2022 Session 2: NTA to reopen registration link after Session 1 result

National Testing Agency, NTA has decided to reopen JEE Mains 2022 session 2 registration link soon. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE. The official notice is available on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The registration process will be reopened after the declaration of the JEE Main session 1 result. The schedule for the same will be informed separately. The decision to reopen the online application forms for JEE Main session 2 was taken after persistent demand from the student community to re-open the registration process to support them.

The official notice reads, “The Application window for the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be opened after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The schedule for the same will be informed separately.”

The Session 2 application process was started on June 1 ended on June 30, 2022. The examination for Session 2 will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.

