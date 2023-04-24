JEE Mains 2023 Final Provisional answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link
JEE Mains 2023 Final Provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance examination final answer key. Candidates can check the JEE Mains 2023 final answer key on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 and the provisional answer key was released on April 19. NTA
Here's the direct link to download the answer keys
NTA has dropped a total of 10 questions, from question papers of various shifts of session 2, in the final provisional answer key of JEE Main.
JEE Mains Final Provisional answer keys: Steps to download the answer keys
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key and download for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics