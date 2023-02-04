Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2023 Result LIVE: Latest updates on NTA JEE results, final answer key
JEE Mains 2023 Result LIVE: Latest updates on NTA JEE results, final answer key

JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains result will be announced on the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check latest updates on Session 1 result, final answer key below. 

JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains results at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains results at jeemain.nta.nic.in(HT file)
HT Education Desk, New Delhi
JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce JEE Mains 2023 Results in due course of time. The NTA JEE results can be checked on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will also release ahead of the declaration of result. 

The Agency has reopened the correction window to modify or edit their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. The last date to make changes is till February 5, 2023. 

The date and time of result has not been shared by the Agency yet. However, as per the official notice, this is the final opportunity for the candidates before the declaration of result to avoid any hardship to them, so the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates. Latest updates on JEE Mains result, final answer key and other details below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 04, 2023 08:52 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2023: Application correction process underway

    “In view of the above and in the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1”, reads the official notification.

  • Feb 04, 2023 07:51 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2023: Session 1 exam dates

    JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 was conducted throughout the Country and abroad on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023.

  • Feb 04, 2023 06:58 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2023: No challenge will be accepted after 07:50 p.m.

    Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key can challenge the answer key till 7: 50 pm.

  • Feb 04, 2023 06:29 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023: Result will be based on the final answer key

    The JEE Main 2023 result will be based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

  • Feb 04, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023: Challenge answer key till Feb 4

    Candidates can challenge the JEE Main 2023 answer key till February 4 till (upto 7:50 p.m.

  • Feb 04, 2023 04:39 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window reopens

    NTA has opened the correction window for JEE Mains Exam 2023 Session 1. The correction window was opened on February 3 and will remain open till February 5, 2023.

  • Feb 04, 2023 04:26 PM IST

    JEE main official answer key 2023: Available on website 

    JEE main official answer key 2023 will be available on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The answer key can be downloaded through the login credentials. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 04:17 PM IST

    JEE main 2023 result date: Likely next week 

    JEE main 2023 result date will likely be released next week. The JEE main result will be available on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 03:15 PM IST

    NTA JEE main: Where to check results 

    NTA JEE main result will be announced soon. The results will be available after the correction window is closed. Once released, candidates can check the results on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    JEE main result 2023: Answer key download link 

    JEE main answer key was released on February 2, 2023. The download link is available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    JEE main result: Exam dates 

    JEE Main exam dates are - January 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 02:47 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023: Result likely next week 

    JEE Main 2023 result will likely be released next week. The result when declared will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 01:55 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 1 Answer key: Last date to raise objections 

    National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window to challenge the answer keys for the JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 today, February 4. Candidates can challenge the JEE Mains answer key through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • Feb 04, 2023 01:37 PM IST

    JEE mains result: How result will be prepared 

    The agency will prepare the result based on the revised final answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

  • Feb 04, 2023 01:22 PM IST

    JEE mains answer key: What next?

    The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

  • Feb 04, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    JEE main 2023 answer key: How to raise objections 

    Visit the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

    Click on JEE main 2023 answer key link available on the home page. 

    Select the question and raise the objections. 

    Make the payment of application fees and click on submit. 

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    JEE Main result date 2023 session 1: Not announced yet

    JEE Main result date 2023 session 1 has not been announced yet. The result is expected to release after the correction window closes on February 5, 2023. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 01:01 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 January session 2023 result: Where to check 

    JEE Main 2023 January session 2023 result can be checked by candidates on the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam: Raise objections till today 

    The objection window was opened on February 2 and will close on February 4, 2023. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The Payment for processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

  • Feb 04, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    JEE Main Results 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

    Click on JEE Main Result 2023 link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 12:40 PM IST

    JEE main result 2023: Last date today to raise objections against answer key 

    Today, February 4 is the last date to raise objections against the answer key. The link to challenge the answer key is available on the official site of JEE Mains. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    JEE result 2023: Expected next week 

    JEE result 2023 is expected to release next week. As per various media reports, the result for NTA JEE will be available next week on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    JEE results: Date and Time 

    JEE results date and time has not been shared by NTA yet. The JEE Mains result will be available on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

