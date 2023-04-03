Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2023 06:34 PM IST

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2. Candidates who will appear for the JEE Mains can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card through their application number and date of birth. For updates follow the JEE Mains Session 2 live blog.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will take place in 24 cities outside of India on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

Direct link to download the admit card

JEE Mains Session 2 admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official of JEE Mains at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the “JEE – 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jee mains hall ticket admit card.
