JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link here
Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2. Candidates who will appear for the JEE Mains can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card through their application number and date of birth. For updates follow the JEE Mains Session 2 live blog.
The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will take place in 24 cities outside of India on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.
Direct link to download the admit card
JEE Mains Session 2 admit card: Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official of JEE Mains at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/
On the homepage, click on the “JEE – 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download”
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the printout for future reference.