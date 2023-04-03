JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link here

National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2. Candidates who will appear for the JEE Mains can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card through their application number and date of birth. For updates follow the JEE Mains Session 2 live blog.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will take place in 24 cities outside of India on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

Direct link to download the admit card

JEE Mains Session 2 admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official of JEE Mains at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the “JEE – 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.