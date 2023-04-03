Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Live: Hall tickets out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here
JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Live: Hall tickets out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here

competitive exams
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 06:42 PM IST

JEE Mains Session 2: The Session 2 admit cards released on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk
National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2 on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download the admit card

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various locations throughout the country and in 24 cities outside of India. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:42 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2023: Admit card out at official website

    Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions on the admit card and adhere to them throughout the exam.

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:29 PM IST

     JEE Main Session 2 Hall Ticket Download 2023: Helpline number

    In case a candidate is unable to download his/her Admit Card from the website, he/she should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 between 10.00 A.M. to 05.00 P.M.

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:22 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2023 admit card: Check exam date on admit  card

    The candidate must access the NTA website to download their admit card. The candidate will show up for the exam at the designated location on the date, shift, and time specified in his or her e-Admit Card.

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:19 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 admit card out: Check exam dates

    The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will take place in 24 cities outside of India on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:17 PM IST

    JEE mains Session 2: Hall ticket released

    NTA released the JEE Mains session 2 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:15 PM IST

    JEE Mains session 2 admit card released: How to download

    Visit the official of JEE Mains at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

    On the homepage, click on the “JEE – 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download”

    Key in your login details

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take the printout for future reference.

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:04 PM IST

    JEE Mains admit card released: Direct link here

    Candidates can download the Hall tickets from the official website. Link here

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:02 PM IST

    JEE Mains admit card 2023:  Hall tickets released

    NTA has released the JEE MAINS session 2 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Apr 03, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 admit card: Exam dates

    Session 2: 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 

    Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023

  • Apr 03, 2023 05:01 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Check marking scheme

    i. Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

    ii. Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

    iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).

  • Apr 03, 2023 04:14 PM IST

    JEE Mains admit card 2023: Download hall ticket through applictaion number and date of birth

    With their Application No. and Date of Birth, candidates can access the website jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their Examination admit card for JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2.

  • Apr 03, 2023 04:04 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Who can appear for JEE Advanced exam?

     The top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) - 2023 will be able to paper for the JEE Advanced exam.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:59 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Instruction for examination

    The results of candidates who turn up at a different centre than the one they were assigned or who let another candidate or person to write the exam on their behalf will be cancelled. In this regard, no appeal will be considered.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:56 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: What If you are not able to download the admit card

    In case a candidate is unable to download his/her Admit Card from the website, he/she should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 between 10.00 A.M. to 05.00 P.M.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:43 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Examination Date will be mentioned on admit card

    No applicant will be allowed to turn up at the examination centre on a date, during a shift, or at a time other than those specified on their admit card.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Exam Dates

    JEE Mains Session 2 examination will be conducted on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:23 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: What if you are facing difficulty in downloading city intimation slip

    If any applicant has trouble downloading or verifying the Examination City Intimation slip for JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2, he or she may call 011-40759000 or send an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:21 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Details mentioned on Intimation slip

    Application number

    Candidate's name

    Father's name

    Gender

    Date of birth

    Category

    Person with disability

    Medium of question paper

    Date of exam

    City of exam

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:19 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2  Hall Ticket: Marking Scheme

    i. Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

    ii. Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

    iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0)

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:18 PM IST

    JEE Mains session 2 2023: Download City intimation slip from official website

    NTA has already released the JEE Mains Session 2 Advanced City Intimation slip on March 31. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:12 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Keep visiting official website

    For the most recent updates, candidates are advised to often visit the NTA's official websites (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/).

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Check Exam dates

    The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be conducted at various cities throughout the country and 24 Cities outside India on April 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.

  • Apr 03, 2023 02:59 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2023: Steps to download admit card

    Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Click on admit card link

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 03, 2023 02:58 PM IST

    JEE Mains session 2: Admit cards soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    NTA will soon release the JEE Mains session 2 admit cards at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

