JEE Mains 2023 Session 2: Last date to apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form: Online registration for the April session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains 2023 session 2) will end today, March 12. Candidates can apply for the entrance test on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application fee payment window will also be closed tonight.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held for both Engineering and Architecture/Planning aspirants.

Both fresh and existing candidates can appear in the second session. Those who completed their forms in session 1 and paid the exam fee can directly login with application number and password and update certain details for appearing in session 2. Changing paper, medium, state code of eligibility, address proof, exam cities are allowed.

However, fresh candidates will have to first register and generate login credentials in order to apply for session 2.

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. April 13 and 15 are reserved dates.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” NTA said.

NTA has also warned candidates not to submit more than one application form.

“The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” it said.