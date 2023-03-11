Registration for JEE Main 2023 session 2 ends tomorrow on jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registrations for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 tomorrow, March 12. Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

During the second session, JEE Main will be held for both Engineering and Architecture/Planning aspirants. Both fresh candidates and those who took session 1 can appear in session 2.

Those who took the exam in session 1 do not need to register again. They can login and fill the application form directly. Changing paper, medium, state code of eligibility, address proof, exam cities are allowed.

JEE Main session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. April 13 and 15 are reserved dates.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” NTA said.

The agency has strictly warned candidates not to submit more than one application form.

“The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” it said.