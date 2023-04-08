JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for April 10 exam out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for April 10 examination. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination for April 10 can download the admit card through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for April 10 exam out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for April 10 exam

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.

The Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.

Official Notice Here

