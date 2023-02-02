JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 for Session 1 released, here's how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 for Session 1 on February 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Session 1 examination can download the admit card through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination was conducted by the Agency on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till February 4, 2023.

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check JEE Mains Answer Key 2023

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 for Session 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Mains result will be announced after the objection window closes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON