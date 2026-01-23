JEE Mains Exam 2026 Day 3: Shift 1 exam difficulty level moderate to tough, expert shares complete analysis
JEE Mains Exam 2026 Day 3 Shift 1 over. Check the complete analysis, students reaction here.
National Testing Agency, NTA, has concluded the JEE Mains Exam 2026 Day 3 Shift 1 exam. The examination was held from 9 am to 12 noon across the country at various exam centres.
The difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult. Check out the complete analysis shared by Dr Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation.
Physics
Difficulty Level: Moderate.
Trend: Questions tested fundamental concepts but were manageable for well-prepared students.
Topics reportedly included:
1. De Broglie wavelength / matter waves, electrostatics, magnetic effects of current
2. Wave & ray optics, capacitors, semiconductors / modern physics
3. Student View: More straightforward compared to Mathematics and Chemistry but still time-consuming.
Verdict: Moderately balanced with a fair mix of conceptual and application-based questions.
Chemistry
Difficulty Level: Moderate to tough & lengthy.
Trend: Questions were a mix of NCERT foundation with time-consuming problem-solving.
Nature: Balanced coverage but with tricky numerical and conceptual questions.
Verdict: Not as straightforward as typical JEE Main Chemistry; required careful attention and accuracy.
Mathematics
Difficulty Level: Toughest among the three sections.
Trend:
1. Lengthy and calculative questions.
2. Many problems demanded multi-step solutions and high calculation speed.
Student View: Seen as the most time-intensive and challenging section.
Verdict: More difficult than Physics and Chemistry; time management was crucial.
