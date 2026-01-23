JEE Mains Exam 2026 Day 3: Shift 1 exam difficulty level moderate to tough, expert shares complete analysis

National Testing Agency, NTA, has concluded the JEE Mains Exam 2026 Day 3 Shift 1 exam. The examination was held from 9 am to 12 noon across the country at various exam centres.

The difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult. Check out the complete analysis shared by Dr Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation.

Physics Difficulty Level: Moderate.

Trend: Questions tested fundamental concepts but were manageable for well-prepared students.

Topics reportedly included:

1. De Broglie wavelength / matter waves, electrostatics, magnetic effects of current

2. Wave & ray optics, capacitors, semiconductors / modern physics

3. Student View: More straightforward compared to Mathematics and Chemistry but still time-consuming.

Verdict: Moderately balanced with a fair mix of conceptual and application-based questions.

Chemistry Difficulty Level: Moderate to tough & lengthy.

Trend: Questions were a mix of NCERT foundation with time-consuming problem-solving.

Nature: Balanced coverage but with tricky numerical and conceptual questions.

Verdict: Not as straightforward as typical JEE Main Chemistry; required careful attention and accuracy.

Mathematics Difficulty Level: Toughest among the three sections.

Trend:

1. Lengthy and calculative questions.

2. Many problems demanded multi-step solutions and high calculation speed.

Student View: Seen as the most time-intensive and challenging section.

Verdict: More difficult than Physics and Chemistry; time management was crucial.