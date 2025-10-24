JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: When will Session 1 application process begin?

The exam dates for Sessions 1 and 2 have been announced. The Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026 and the Session 2 exam will be held from April 1 to 10, 2026.

The JEE (Main) will consist of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

