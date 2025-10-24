JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: When will Session 1 application process begin?
The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet started the JEE Mains Registration 2026. The Agency will begin the registration process in October 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination can find the link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The exam dates for Sessions 1 and 2 have been announced. The Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026 and the Session 2 exam will be held from April 1 to 10, 2026.
The JEE (Main) will consist of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
