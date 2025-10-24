Edit Profile
    Live

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: When will Session 1 application process begin?

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 2:41:31 PM IST

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: Session 1 registration to begin on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet started the JEE Mains Registration 2026. The Agency will begin the registration process in October 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination can find the link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    The exam dates for Sessions 1 and 2 have been announced. The Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026 and the Session 2 exam will be held from April 1 to 10, 2026.

    The JEE (Main) will consist of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on registration, how to apply, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 24, 2025 2:41 PM IST

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: About Paper 1 and 2

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

    Oct 24, 2025 2:36 PM IST

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: Exam to have 2 papers

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: The JEE (Main) will consist of two papers.

    Oct 24, 2025 2:34 PM IST

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: Check Session 1 and 2 exam dates

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: The Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026 and the Session 2 exam will be held from April 1 to 10, 2026.

    Oct 24, 2025 2:30 PM IST

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: Exam dates announced

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: The exam dates for Sessions 1 and 2 have been announced.

    Oct 24, 2025 2:28 PM IST

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: Where to apply?

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination can find the link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Oct 24, 2025 2:23 PM IST

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: Session 1 registration dates

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 News LIVE: The session 1 registration process will begin in October 2025.

