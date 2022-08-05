Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains Result 2022: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022
JEE Mains Result 2022: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022

  • JEE Mains Session 2  result 2022 expected soon on the NTA official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains Result 2022: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022
JEE Mains Result 2022: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 09:33 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
The JEE Mains Session 2 result is expected to releases soon. Once released the JEE Mains Session 2 result will be available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2. The provisional answer key was released by the Agency on August 3 for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B.

This year over 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, which ended on July 30.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 05, 2022 09:33 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022: List of websites to check

    jeemain.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

    ntaresults.nic.in

  • Aug 05, 2022 09:32 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022: Along with session 2 results, the JEE Main rank list will be released

    Along with the results, other relevant details will be made available, such as category-specific cut-off marks, JEE Mains rank List.

  • Aug 05, 2022 09:29 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022: Exam dates

    JEE Main 2022's second session test began on July 25 and concluded on July 30.

  • Aug 05, 2022 09:28 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 result: How to check

    Candidates can check JEE Main session 2 result using application number and date of birth or application number and password.

  • Aug 05, 2022 08:56 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 result: Answer key was released on August 3

    The JEE Mains Session 2 Provisional answer key was released on August 3.

  • Aug 05, 2022 08:54 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 result expected soon

    Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 session 2 results are expected to release soon by National Testing Agency (NTA).

jee mains result

JEE Mains Result 2022: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022

