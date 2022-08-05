JEE Mains Result 2022: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022
- JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022 expected soon on the NTA official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The JEE Mains Session 2 result is expected to releases soon. Once released the JEE Mains Session 2 result will be available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2. The provisional answer key was released by the Agency on August 3 for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B.
This year over 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, which ended on July 30.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 05, 2022 09:33 PM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022: List of websites to check
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
ntaresults.nic.in
-
Aug 05, 2022 09:32 PM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022: Along with session 2 results, the JEE Main rank list will be released
Along with the results, other relevant details will be made available, such as category-specific cut-off marks, JEE Mains rank List.
-
Aug 05, 2022 09:29 PM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022: Exam dates
JEE Main 2022's second session test began on July 25 and concluded on July 30.
-
Aug 05, 2022 09:28 PM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 result: How to check
Candidates can check JEE Main session 2 result using application number and date of birth or application number and password.
-
Aug 05, 2022 08:56 PM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 result: Answer key was released on August 3
The JEE Mains Session 2 Provisional answer key was released on August 3.
-
Aug 05, 2022 08:54 PM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 result expected soon
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 session 2 results are expected to release soon by National Testing Agency (NTA).
JEE Mains Result 2022: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022
- JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022 expected soon on the NTA official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
RRB CBT 2 admit cards for pay level 2, 3 and 5 soon at rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB CBT 2 admit cards: The Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati is expected to release the admit cards for RRB NTPC stage 2 on its official website.
TS PECET 2022: Last date to register extended till August 12
- TS PECET 2022 submission and registration of online application form without late fee deferred till August 12.
NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card releasing today at nata.in
- NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will be releasing today, on August 5, 2022.
CUET UG 2022 Aug 5 Exam Analysis: Paper easy to moderate, here's what expert said
SSC Exams 2022: CHSL, Head Constable, MTS exam dates released, check here
AIIMS NORCET 2022: Registration begins, here’s direct link to apply
JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Last date today to raise objections
Indian Navy recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 50 SSC IT executive posts
- Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible unmarried men and women candidates for SSC officers in IT (Executive branch) of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.
NEET Result 2022: Check last 2 years' category-wise cut-offs for MBBS, BDS
- NEET Result 2022: NTA will announce this year's cut-offs and all India ranks along with results, which will be used in preparation of merit lists for all India and state quota counselling.
TS ICET 2022 answer key released at icet.tsche.ac.in, get link here
- TSCHE has released the preliminary answer key of the TS ICET 2022.
TS ICET 2022 answer key releasing today at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check
- Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 answer key will be released today, August 4.
JEE Main 2022 session 2 results expected by this date
- JEE Main 2022 session 2 results expected on or before August 7, 2022 on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
CUET UG postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains
- Kerala Rains: CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam postponed due to heavy rains in the state.
CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam from today, instructions for candidates
- CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam will take place on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022 at test centres across the country.