JEE Mains Result 2022: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022

The JEE Mains Session 2 result is expected to releases soon. Once released the JEE Mains Session 2 result will be available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2. The provisional answer key was released by the Agency on August 3 for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B.

This year over 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, which ended on July 30.