JEE Mains Result 2023 Declared: No female candidates secure 100 percentile

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 on February 6, 2023. The result for Joint Entrance Examination result for Session 1 is available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Live Updates on JEE Mains Result 2023 here

A total of 20 candidates have received 100 NTA score in Session 1 in Paper I (B.E/B.Tech). All the top 20 candidates are male candidates and no female candidate have secured 100 percentile this session.

The female topper of JEE Mains Session 1 is Meesala Pranathi Sreeja who secured 99.997 percent followed by Ramireddy Meghana securing second position with 99.9944 percent and Medha Bhavani Girish having the third spot with 99.9941 percent. A total of 10 female candidates have secured 99.9 percentile.

As per the press release released by NTA, a total of 256686 female candidates have registered for the exam out of which 243928 candidates have appeared for the examination this session. The attendance across the Country was 95.80% for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.). This is the highest percentage of attendance for JEE (Main) since NTA has started the conduct of JEE (Main) examination.

