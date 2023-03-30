JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023: Last minute preparation tips by expert

National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023: Subject wise preparation strategy by expert (Sameer Sehgal/ HT photo)

Students who will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 can check the subject wise preparation strategy shared by Dr. Rajesh V. Pandey, Academic Head - Aakash BYJU’S Digital, JEE wing.

JEE Mains' second attempt is quickly approaching, and students' minds are racing with questions. So many assumptions might have surrounded you from which topic I should pick to how to brush up the learnt topics by a quick revision. So nothing is impossible, you just have to believe in yourself; as someone once stated: belief is half the battle won. Concepts, flawless practice, and an exam plan should support this belief.

To begin, concepts are crucial for students taking the exam in April 2023. The subject's pandits have done the analysis for the students' benefit, and the analysis has proven correct ninety percent of the time. They are as follows: IMPORTANT CHAPTERS AS PER PREVIOUS YEARS PAPER ANALYSIS Physics Chemistry Maths 01. System of particles and Rotational motion 01. Chemical bonding and Molecular Structure 01. Three-Dimensional Geometry 02. Current Electricity 02. Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday Life 02. Application of Derivatives 03. Electric potential and Capacitance 03. Equilibrium 03. Limits, Continuity and Differentiability 04. Ray Optics 04. Coordination Compounds 04. Matrices and Determinants 05. Units and Measurement 05. Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques 05. Coordinates and Straight Lines, Pair of Straight Lines 06. Semiconductors 06. Electrochemistry, Redox Reactions and Volumetric Analysis* 06. Sequence and Series 07. Thermodynamics 07. p-block elements (group 13 to group 18) 07. Vectors

Get your Act Together: Students should have very good concept clarity and should begin revisiting these chapters using questions first.

Go the Extra Miles: For starters, proper practice is more important. You can choose 20 questions from significant ideas in all subjects and solve them in 90 minutes. The goal continues to solve as many questions as possible.

Clarity works here: To obtain a percentile of 99 in JEE Mains, one must obtain a score more than 180 (minimum 15 questions correct from each subject). Then, for the main course, revise and do it as if your life relies on it; for example, Inorganic chemistry, should be reviewed three times from NCERT, which will be more than enough for JEE Mains.

Have Set Rules: Every day of revision should have a set strategy that is not reliant on your mood.

Hit the Books with a Plan: A scheduled adjustment for a limited time period will be more beneficial.

Cut to the chase: Finally, there is the desert. Solve the mock test papers you have accessible, or simply solve the previous year's papers, and keep a note of your score in the daily papers you are attempting; if your score is improving, you are on the correct track.

A Confidence Game: Students should remember that JEE Mains is like 20/20 cricket in that you put in a lot of effort and go through the procedure carefully, but on that day, what matters is you and your confidence level, therefore throw all inhibitions out the window once you reach the exam hall.

Have a Strategic Mind: If you are asked a challenging question, then you know that you will struggle in that, then go on to the next one, a limit awaits you, so don't waste too much time on it.

Hit the Nail on the Head: According to the analysis, 15 to 17 questions are tough, and the rest are easy to moderate; therefore, instead of investing time in complex questions, make the moderate and easy questions count and attempt to achieve the most questions correct out of 58 to 60 MCQs within 2 hours. Then, in the last hour, you can attempt the 15 to 17 difficult questions, giving yourself 4 minutes per question to maximize your chances of getting them right.

Self-Care: Balanced physical and mental wellness is essential for navigating this stage. Stay calm, do not panic, and believe in yourself to perform to your greatest capacity.

