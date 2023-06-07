JEECUP 2023: UPJEE exam date soon, registration process extended till June 10

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the JEECUP 2023 registration date. The registration date for JEECUP or UPJEE has been extended till June 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE exam date soon, registration date extended till June 10

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination date will also be announced soon, says the official website.

Candidates who want to appear for UPJEE can apply online through the official site of JEECUP by following the steps given below.

JEECUP 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and ₹300/- if belonging to general category or OBC. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.