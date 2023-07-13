JEECUP 2023: UPJEE registration begins for new candidates today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has started the registration process for JEECUP 2023 for new candidates. The registration window has reopened on July 13 for two days. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till July 14, 2023.

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE registration begins for new candidates today

The official website reads, “The registration is open for new candidates who may apply for seeking the admission in diploma in various engineering and pharmacy courses for two days i.e. from 13/07/23 to 14/07/23 for the session 2023-24.”

Earlier the last date to apply was till June 15, 2023 after extending the registration last date for several times. The registration process was started in February 2023.

JEECUP 2023: How to register

New candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination for Uttar Pradesh can apply by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and ₹300/- if belonging to general category or OBC.

UPJEE examination will be conducted on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website on July 16, 2023. JEECUP is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

