JEECUP Counseling round 3 registration ends today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) counselling round 3 registration will end on September 18. Candidates can register for the JEECUP 2022 counselling round 3 through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Applicants can register for round 3 using their application number and password. The 3rd Round of seat allotment will be released on September 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the direct link to register

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 3: How to register

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 3 for JEECUP Counselling 2022"

Key in your application number and date of birth

Register with the required details for round 3 counselling

Fill in the choices and then click on submit

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.