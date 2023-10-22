JEECUP round 7 allotment result for Diploma in Engineering out, link here

Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has announced results of the sevent round of JEECUP counselling. Candidates who have applied for admission to the Diploma in Engineering course can go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in and check it.

JEECUP round 7 allotment result announced (jeecup.admissions.nic.in)

As per the counselling schedule, candidates can freeze seats and deposit the fee for seat acceptance from October 22 to October 23, 2023.

Document verification at district help centres will be conducted from October 22 to October 23, 2023. The balance deposit can be done from October 22 to 29, 2023.

JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Go to the JEECUP website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the seat allotment result link for round 7 or Diploma in Engineering.

Enter the login details in the space provided for it and click on submit.

Check your result and download the allotment letter.

The classes for this year's batch will begin on November 1. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of JEECUP.

